DOUGLAS — The Douglas City Council has scheduled a special meeting for 2 p.m. Thursday at which time in-person interviews for the three finalists for the city manager position currently occupied by interim city manager Luis Pedroza will take place.
According to the agenda released Monday, all three interviews will take place in executive session. After the interviews Douglas Mayor Donald Huish will provide an update on the recruitment process.
Henry Arredonado, who according to his resume was last employed from January 2019 to March 2020 as the chief financial officer for San Felipe Del Rio (Texas) Consolidated Independent School District and before that was the city manager for Del Rio, Texas for just less than four years, is one of the candidates. His resume states he has more than 20 years of experience in financial forecasting, budget management and resource allocation geared toward increasing revenue and driving capital improvement projects. He holds a MBA degree from Sul Ross State University and a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance and accounting from Texas State University.
Another candidate, John Cameron Barkley, has been the city manager in Winslow since October 2018. He has been a county administrator, town manager and city administrative officer at various cities in Maryland and Virginia. His resume states he has 25 years of experience in managing local government at the municipal and county levels, along with extensive skills in administration, leadership and community engagement. He holds a masters degree from the University of Baltimore and is a member of the Arizona City/County Management Association and the International City/County Management Association, where he has earned credentialed manager certification and a 25-year service award.
James H. Thomas is presently the interim city manager in Dewey-Humbolt and before that served as the city manager in Claremore, Oklahoma, a city of approximately 19,500, from 2012-20. He has also served as either a town manager, town administrator or city manager in Kingston, Massachusetts; West Warwick, Rhode Island; Old Orchard Beach, Maine; and Sterling, Colorado. He holds a masters in public administration from Brigham Young University and holds a bachelor’s degree in political science/communications from Weber State College.
Each candidates declined to provide the Herald/Review with their email addresses or phone numbers when requested for additional information. Attempts to contact them through current work phone numbers or emails available online were unsuccessful.
Pedroza has stated he did not apply for the city manager position and is happy to return to his position as management services director/city treasurer once a replacement has been selected.