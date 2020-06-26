DOUGLAS — Douglas will be having a parade and fireworks this Independence Day, just not in the “traditional” way it has been in previous years.
With the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing requirements currently in place, city leaders have announced there will be some changes to this year’s Fourth of July celebration.
According to Jennifer Smith, Leisure Services Director for the City of Douglas, there will be a “Freedom Parade” through the streets of Douglas followed by a fireworks display on Saturday, July 4.
The parade, which will consist only of city vehicles as well as those from the Douglas Police and Fire Departments, will begin at 5:30 p.m. through the streets of Douglas. The exact parade route will be announced later this week and will be in next week’s paper. Smith expects the parade to move through all the main streets in town as well as some of the residential areas.
The fireworks, weather permitting, will begin around 8:30 p.m. Any last minute updates will be announced via social media. Veteran’s Park will be closed to the public that day and no onsite spectators will be allowed to gather in the park for their traditional picnics.
“We’re encouraging everyone to stay home, stay safe and celebrate,” Smith said, adding people are encouraged to watch the parade and fireworks from the safety of their own home.
Smith states that even though we may not be able to gather and celebrate this year we can still gather as a community under the same sky and celebrate safely from our homes.
Smith says she understands the desire of many residents wanting to gather for what has become a “family tradition” but with all that is going on right now, her staff, along with city leaders, felt it was best to cancel the traditional parade up G Avenue as well as the events that usually take place at Veteran’s Park after the parade and before the fireworks display that evening.
“This is one of the more important holidays of the year,” she said. “We are aware we are all going through a difficult time right now but we want to bring hope to the community. We can still celebrate as a community. We just ask that we do it from the safety of our own homes.”
Both the parade as well as the fireworks show will be streamed live on the City of Douglas Facebook page.
Anyone wanting more information may contact Douglas’ Recreation Division at (520) 417-7340 or email them at recreation@douglasaz.gov.
The Douglas Merchants Association is also encouraging local residents to shop local this year. Any local business that is going to be open and offering specials or offering curbside pickup, is asked to contact Ida Pedrego at Illusions Boutique at 364-6331.