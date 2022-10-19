Douglas to hold Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil

A candlelight vigil to honor those affected by domestic violence will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. in front of the Douglas Police Department. 

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — A domestic violence awareness vigil will take place Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. in front of the Douglas Police Department to honor both victims and survivors of domestic violence.

October is recognized annually as National Violence Awareness Month.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?