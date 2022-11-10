Douglas to hold Veteran’s Day events

DOUGLAS — Douglas is set to host a series of events on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.
The festivities begin at 8:15 a.m. at the playground at Veterans Memorial Park on Eighth Street where the playground that was built in 2019 will be renamed the “Korean War Hero Memorial Playground” in honor of Sgt. 1st Class Frank G. Vejar, Cpl. Gerardo R. Aldana, Pvt. 2nd Class Felix M. Yanez and Sgt. Richard C. Encinas, who fought in the Korean War.
The ceremony will include the posting of colors by Douglas Boy Scout Troop 430 and the national anthem sung by the Douglas High School choir. Douglas resident Les Pollard, who initiated the drive to get Douglas’ Korean War heroes remembered, will speak at the sign dedication which will be followed by the sign unveiling.
Following the ceremony there will be a Veterans Day parade up G Avenue beginning at 10 a.m. on Third Street and ending at the American Legion Post #11.
The parade will be followed by a Veteran’s Day observance at the American Legion. Retired service member Alberto Serrato will be the guest speaker.
Following the observance, the Second Annual Louie Montes de Oca Show and Shine Car Show will take place along with live music provided by Nightlife, Gemini, DJ Crazy Pony and I.N.V.U.
Those attending the event are encouraged to wear red in support of our troops.
For information about the parade or to take part in the American Legion festivities contact Scott Babicky at 520-364-5171.
