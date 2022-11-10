Douglas to hold Veteran’s Day events

The playground at Veterans Memorial Park in Douglas will be named the Korean War Hero Memorial at a special ceremony Friday, Nov. 11 at 8:15 a.m.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — Douglas is set to host a series of events on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.

The festivities begin at 8:15 a.m. at the playground at Veterans Memorial Park on Eighth Street where the playground that was built in 2019 will be renamed the “Korean War Hero Memorial Playground” in honor of Sgt. 1st Class Frank G. Vejar, Cpl. Gerardo R. Aldana, Pvt. 2nd Class Felix M. Yanez and Sgt. Richard C. Encinas, who fought in the Korean War.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?