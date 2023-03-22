Douglas to host 5K Color Run/Walk April 1

DOUGLAS − Following a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Douglas is resuming its 5K D-Hill Color Run/Walk.
This year’s event will take place starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, beginning and ending at Airport Park.
Event organizers have announced they have 54 runners signed for the event. Registration ends at noon on Wednesday, March 29.
There are four categories runners can participate in.
The Conquer the D individual race is $30 plus a $1.40 signup.
Registration for the Conquer the D team or organization is $25 plus a $1.40 signup fee. The top five runners count for the team score.
The Conquer the D student race is for students only who may walk or run the course. Registration is $15 plus a 95-cent signup fee.
The last category is the D-Hill Dash, in which participants can run, walk or stroll. All participants including those in strollers need a waiver. The race starts and ends on the pavement. The turnaround point is at the end of the paved path near D-Hill and is approximately 2.5 miles. You may turn around at any point. Registration is $15 plus a 95-cent signup fee.
Participants need to be aware the course has rough terrain and to plan accordingly.
This event, sponsored by the city of Douglas and the Douglas Rotary Club, is intended to raise funds to upgrade the Douglas Air Museum, a symbol of Douglas’ aviation history.
It aims to help restore a sense of pride in the history of the Douglas community.
