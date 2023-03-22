Douglas to host 5K Color Run/Walk April 1

The last time Douglas held a 5K Color Run/Walk was in 2019. 

 herald/review File

DOUGLAS − Following a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Douglas is resuming its 5K D-Hill Color Run/Walk.

This year’s event will take place starting at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, beginning and ending at Airport Park.

