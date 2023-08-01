DOUGLAS — Douglas will host its annual Back to School Care Fair on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9-11 a.m. at Airport Park on Airport Road.

Local school age students will receive free backpacks and free school supplies from participating organizations at various tables set up along the walk path at the park.

