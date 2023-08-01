DOUGLAS — Douglas will host its annual Back to School Care Fair on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9-11 a.m. at Airport Park on Airport Road.
Local school age students will receive free backpacks and free school supplies from participating organizations at various tables set up along the walk path at the park.
This is the 21st consecutive year this event has taken place. Last year’s 20th anniversary was dedicated to Rosie Mendoza and the late Carol Huddleston, who organized the Douglas Back to School Care Fair as a way to help local families with free back to school supplies.
More than 700 backpacks filled with school supplies by organizations were handed out last year. This year the numbers are expected to increase.
Adriana Romero, who took over for Huddleston, who passed away in 2015, and now works in conjunction with Mendoza, said every year she is seeing the need for help more than ever due to the increase in inflation.
The National Retail Federation is reporting this back-to-school season could be the most expensive ever.
Some of the major sponsors for the event are Making Connections 4U/DBA Cochise Connections, Freeport-McMoran, Arizona@Work, the Christian Life Center and the Douglas Unified School District.
The Douglas police and fire departments and the Cochise County Sheriff's Office will be on hand as well as Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc.
The Herald/Review will be handing out free school supplies to those who stop by its display table.
