Due to the current closure of the City of Douglas Visitor Center, the Douglas Vote Center will be relocated for the August 4 Primary Election.
For this election, the Vote Center will be relocated to the Cochise County Service Center, 1012 N. G Avenue and will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.
“The COVID-19 public health emergency is an evolving situation, and we want to ensure voters are given the opportunity to participate in-person in the upcoming Primary Election,” said Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra. “While the Douglas location may have changed, we want to assure the public that the procedures for in-person voting will remain the same.”
Voters are encouraged to follow the County’s Facebook page and website to stay updated on the Primary Election and any changes that may occur due to COVID-19.
Those who wish to avoid crowds on August 4 still have the option of voting early by mail. The deadline to request an early ballot is Friday, July 24, and can be done by visiting the Arizona Voter Information Portal at My.Arizona.Vote
The Cochise County Recorder’s Office will also be open for in-person voting on Saturday, July 25, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 1415 Melody Lane, Building B, Bisbee.
“We encourage voters who choose to participate in-person to review and complete their sample ballots ahead of going to the vote center to help reduce the wait time,” added Marra.
Voters who request an early ballot by mail, and who do not vote that ballot, will be required to vote a Provisional Ballot if they go to a vote center, which will require additional paperwork and will take the voter more time to complete.
To find out who will be on the ballot, and who the official write-in and withdrawn candidates are, visit https://www.cochise.az.gov/elections/whos-my-ballot
For questions, please call Elections Director Lisa Marra at (520) 432-8975.
Submitted by Cochise County