Douglas vows to ‘never forget’ 9/11

Members of the Douglas Fire Department Honor Guard, from right, Paulian Duran, Christopher Skinner, Capt. Matthew King and engineer Luis Othon prepare to place the flags in their stands while assistant fire chief Oscar Elias observes at Monday's 9/11 ceremony.
DOUGLAS — Douglas High School and the Douglas Fire Department made it a point to remember the victims of Sept. 11, 2001, Monday during two ceremonies.
At Douglas High School, Joseph Alvarez, the former assistant chief of the Douglas Fire Department who is now the fire science teacher at DHS, had several of his students take part in a flag raising ceremony on the school’s front lawn in front of the DHS student body while Benjamin Loreto, the new band director at DHS played taps on his trumpet.
“This was a way for the members of the Fire Science SkillsUSA Douglas Chapter and students of DHS to be a part of the memorial ceremony and to help the students understand the sacrifices that were made on Sept. 11, 2001,” Alvarez said. “With Sept. 11 falling on a Monday it was impossible to have students attend the annual DFD Memorial Service, having Fire Science SkillsUSA students memorialize Sept. 11, 2001, and bring a short ceremony to the students of DHS as a way to help educate the students who were not born at the time of this tragic event.”
Shortly after the DHS ceremony, the DFD held a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at its fire station on 10th Street which was attended by community members as well as several fire departments from the surrounding area.
“It is truly an honor and privilege to be surrounded by so many friends, family and community members, as we gather as one to pay tribute to the 22nd anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001,” Douglas Fire Chief Kevin Lomeli said. “Twenty-two years ago today, we as a nation watched as four airplanes were hijacked and used as weapons against humanity.
“We sat glued to televisions as we saw first responders run into burning buildings while civilians ran out. We witnessed the dauntless courage of those who put themselves in harm’s way and will never forget the nearly 3,000 lives taken in the wake of devastation.
“Americans looked to one another, uplifted one another, and mourned together as bonds were formed. People came together and kindness ensued. This day is no longer about reliving the terrorist attacks upon our country.”
According to the chief, Sept. 11 is the day we come together as citizens to honor the U.S. flag in celebration of our freedom, and to confirm our nation’s strength while under attack.
“Let us honor the men and women who ran into the buildings, who fought back on an airplane and those who rubbished through debris in search of life. Let us also honor all those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice as a result of 9/11.
“May our thoughts and prayers be with all armed forces and public safety personnel who continue to selflessly provide for our safety and security.
“May our thoughts and prayers always be with those who continue every day, to live without a loved one. Today may we remember and for generations to come, may we never forget.”
