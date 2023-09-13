Douglas vows to ‘never forget’ 9/11

Flags outside the Douglas Fire Department blow in the breeze Monday prior to the 9/11 ceremony.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS — Douglas High School and the Douglas Fire Department made it a point to remember the victims of Sept. 11, 2001, Monday during two ceremonies.

Firefighter Jacob Ortega, left, and Chief Kevin Lomeli offer a salute during the playing of taps Monday at the Douglas Fire Department's 9/11 ceremony.

At Douglas High School, Joseph Alvarez, the former assistant chief of the Douglas Fire Department who is now the fire science teacher at DHS, had several of his students take part in a flag raising ceremony on the school’s front lawn in front of the DHS student body while Benjamin Loreto, the new band director at DHS played taps on his trumpet.

Douglas firefighter Jacob Ortega rings the bell signaling the end of watch for many fighters who didn't come home from 9/11.
Darian Ballesteros, left, prepares to raise the flag from Kenneth Montano, right, while Estrella Romero, front, stands at attention Monday at Douglas High School.
Darian Ballesteros salutes the flag while Douglas High School band director Benjamin Loreto plays taps on his trumpet Monday.
Members of the Douglas Fire Department Honor Guard, from right, Paulian Duran, Christopher Skinner, Capt. Matthew King and engineer Luis Othon prepare to place the flags in their stands while assistant fire chief Oscar Elias observes at Monday's 9/11 ceremony. 

