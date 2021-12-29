Douglas’ Wall of Faces receives $1,500 donation

DOUGLAS — A Christmas gift in the form of a $1,500 donation was recently made to the Wall of Faces exhibit located inside the Gadsden Hotel.
The donation was made by the Caballeros Club of Douglas and Tucson as well as Fred Martinez, who manages the Casino Ballroom in Tucson.
According to Pie Escarcega, a benefit dance was held in Tucson in November by Caballeros members.
“This was the third time that we’ve had a dance benefiting an organization in Douglas,” he said. “This year we decided to have the funds benefit the Wall of Faces. The dance was held Nov. 14 at the Casino ballroom in Tucson. We had it tie in with Veteran’s Day. We asked Ginny (Jordan) to be there to give us more information about the Wall of Faces. It was a good dance, a successful dance. Granted, a lot of folks didn’t show up because of COVID. Considering that, we still had a good turnout this year and raised close to $1,000.”
Rudy Bernal said the Caballeros Club started in Douglas in 1963. There are about 30 active members in the Douglas and Tucson area.
Escarcega says the use of the ballroom was $500 and at the end of the evening, Martinez told the group to take the rental fee he was going to charge them and add that to their donation, bringing the total to $1,500.
“We really appreciated him doing that for us,” Escarcega said. “We recognized him there and gave him a plaque for his donation. We were really appreciative of what he did.”
“He’s been helping us for several years,” Bernal said.
Bernal and Escarcega said Martinez is not from Douglas and to make the donation that he did to the Wall of Faces exhibit was heartwarming.
Jordan said the donation is very much appreciated and will be used to help with operating expenses.
“To me, this Wall of Faces exhibit is a very special room,” she said. “We have no funding. We’re all volunteers. When we get gifts like what we just got, it helps us continue to be here. It helps us with supplies that we need, our office expenses. The only way we can exist is through donations.”
Jordan said more than 11,000 people have visited the Wall of Faces exhibit and signed in their logbook.
The Wall of Faces exhibit opened July 4, 2016, and was only supposed to be a six-month project.
“At the end of that first six months, we realized we were going to be homeless,” she said. “The Arizona History Museum saw our post on Facebook and asked if they could borrow it. They sent their board down here and were very impressed by what they saw. They later showed up with an 18-wheeler and took everything back to Tucson, where it remained for about seven months.”
When the Gadsden Hotel was later purchased by the Florencio Lopez family, the exhibit was “gifted” space inside the hotel.
As time went on, the exhibit continued to grow and a Purple Heart room was added, Jordan said.
“We have all kinds of information on our local veterans going back from World War I and II to today,” she said.
Jordan said a while back she had a visitor from New York who remarked that he was touched by the exhibit and told her that this was something he didn’t expect to see on the border.
“I told him, this is who we are,” Jordan said. “We are a very patriotic community. We don’t need to have words. What you feel when you visit this exhibit tells you a lot about who we are.”
Jordan said in the Vietnam era room there are close to 830 local veterans recognized.
“Many of these veterans we have here were 17-18 when they enlisted,” she said. “Many of the youth that come in here soon realize these guys were their age when they fought for our country in Vietnam. We have Bronze Star recipients. We haven’t even started to collect the data on the Silver Star recipients and all the other amazing statistics. We haven’t even begun to scratch the surface of all those who served in Desert Storm.”
Jordan invites people to get involved with the exhibit and hopefully, one day, take it over.
“They can come in and leave me a note, I will call them back or they can call me at 520-559-5287,” she said. “Please leave a message or text me and I will call you back. We’re hoping to continue to collect and preserve that history of Douglas.”