DOUGLAS — Oscar Valenzuela, manager of the Douglas Walmart on Fifth Street, recently was recognized for his work not only in the community but also for helping the local store become Walmart’s Supercenter of the Year for 2021 out of all the Walmart stores nationwide.
“I’m really proud of this honor,” Valenzuela said. “This was not something I did by myself. It takes a team like what we have to become the Supercenter of the Year.”
Valenzuela was also selected as one of 14 Walmart associates from across the U.S. to be a part of an initiative called “Every Day Heroes,” a campaign in conjunction with PepsiCo that celebrates a small group of Walmart and Pepsi associates across the U.S. who go above and beyond for their teams, their customers and their communities every day.
“I was surprised when they told me I was being honored (with this award),” he said. “Everything has happened so quickly. I wasn’t expecting this. I don’t do what I do for recognition. The honor is accepted. I’ve embraced it and am going to make the best of it.”
Valenzuela has been with Walmart since April 1998, starting as a part-timer in the hardware department and working his way up to when, in 2020, he was selected to replace Vicente Verdugo as the Douglas store manager.
Valenzuela is a 1991 Douglas High School graduate. He has an associate degree from Cochise College and a bachelor’s degree in business management from Western International University.
“Beginning (in) August, select Pepsi and Frito-Lay products in Walmart stores are specially packaged to recognize and celebrate Oscar through a special logo and QR code linking to a site where customers in Douglas can learn firsthand about the amazing work their neighbor has been doing,” Leslie Sonnenklar, director of PR and social media at Zion & Zion in Phoenix, said in an email. “In addition to being an inspiring and very well-respected manager to his employees, Oscar’s story is a good one. When he first began working at Walmart, he was really impressed with (Walmart founder) Sam Walton’s philosophy — so much so that he still has it hanging on his office wall. Oscar has a passion for perfection, and this is evident in his work.
“His store was selected the Supercenter of the Year based on low turnover, increased sales and positive feedback from what they call an Associate Engagement Survey (AES) where employees provide feedback about their store manager, among other things.”
At the beginning of October 2021, as Douglas’ Food City was closing its doors, Sonneklar said, “Valenzuela made a point to reach out to their employees who no longer had a job, offering them positions at Walmart. While he couldn’t employ everyone, of course, he did take in as many as he could.”
Valenzuela said in March at a Walmart meeting in Houston he learned the Douglas store was being honored as the 2021 Supercenter of the Year. He said Walmart operates on a Feb. 1 to Jan. 31 fiscal calendar which is why the award is presented in March.
All the store managers from the 4,700 Supercenters and 600 neighborhood markets in the United States were at this meeting, Valenzuela said.
“You had all these store managers in one convention center,” he said. “It was big. This is where the company reinforces what the plans are for the company for the upcoming year. They recognize their longtime associates, which led to this honor I was given.”
Valenzuela volunteers with the Douglas Noon Lions Club collecting donations for those less fortunate in the community, from providing glasses to kids that need them to clothing and blankets for the elderly. He also approves grants for the Douglas community and surrounding areas.
“Each Walmart has a certain amount of money they can spend within their community,” he said. “Last year and again this year we donated to the Cochise County Fair. We’ve donated to the police department, the library. Since I was born and raised in Douglas, I try to keep these grants in town. If I can I also donate to cities like Bisbee and Elfrida who may not have a Walmart.”
Valenzuela says he runs his store by Walmart’s four basic beliefs espoused by Walton: Respect for the Individual, Service to our Customers, Striving for Excellence and Acting with Integrity.
“Those beliefs have motivated me,” he said. “This is my community and I’m going to do the best I possibly can to help my community, improve; get better. This is personal for me. I want to see Douglas prosper.”
Nationwide Walmart currently has approximately 1.6 million associates. Valenzuela says the Douglas store has 309 associates.
The past two years Valenzuela has had to deal with a number of issues, among those being COVID and inflation.
“It’s been rough, but we’ve moved on doing the best we can,” he said, adding his store was among the thousands of others that were impacted by circumstances beyond their control. “People for the most part have been pretty understanding. We just recently received some extra freight because of what happened at the ports in Los Angeles. We’re finally getting that merchandise.”
Last month Walmart announced it is planning to hire 40,000 U.S. associates to deliver a great holiday season and beyond for customers and members. Valenzuela says that includes the Douglas store as well. Interested people can apply for open roles at www.careers.walmart.com.