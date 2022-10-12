DOUGLAS — Oscar Valenzuela, manager of the Douglas Walmart on Fifth Street, recently was recognized for his work not only in the community but also for helping the local store become Walmart’s Supercenter of the Year for 2021 out of all the Walmart stores nationwide.

“I’m really proud of this honor,” Valenzuela said. “This was not something I did by myself. It takes a team like what we have to become the Supercenter of the Year.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?