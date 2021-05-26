PIRTLEVILLE — A Douglas woman has been arrested on aggravated assault and other related charges after reportedly setting fire to a mobile home Wednesday morning.
Ana Lilia Urquijo, 47, was booked into the Cochise County Jail early Wednesday morning after being charged with aggravated assault, endangerment, domestic violence, disorderly conduct, criminal damage and five counts of reckless burning and the destruction of property.
Shortly after midnight, the Douglas Fire Department was summoned to the 200 Block of Irvine Avenue in Pirtleville in reference to a medical related call.
The DFD has made it a practice of sending out a fire truck each time with the ambulance just in case additional support is needed. As the DFD was making its way from its second station on 16th Street towards the call in Pirtleville an orange glow became visible in the night sky.
DFD personnel immediately requested additional units in addition to assistance from the Pirtleville Volunteer Fire Department, since the fire was in their district.
Upon arrival firefighters found the mobile home to be fully engulfed. Popping sounds could be heard coming from inside the fire and live power lines overhead made battling the blaze difficult.
Benny Torres, who owned the mobile home and is also a member of the PVFD, states he has lived at that location for the past 31 years. He reportedly had roughly 500 rounds of .22 caliber ammunition inside the trailer which led to the popping sounds being heard.
After being on scene for close to an hour the DFD finally gained the upper hand on the blaze and turned over the scene to the PVFD who remained on scene putting out hotspots that were still flaring up.
Torres states he had been home when Urquijo, who he says is his ex-girlfriend, showed up to his residence and allegedly assaulted and threatened him. He exited the premises and as he was calling 911, he saw his mobile home on fire.
Torres states he lost everything in the fire and has no insurance. He is reportedly staying with family for the time being.