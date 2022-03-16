Douglas woman arrested on drug related charges

DOUGLAS — A 27-year-old Douglas woman remains in custody at the Cochise County Jail after being arrested on a multitude of felony drug-related charges.
According to a press release from the Douglas Police Department, Yesenia Yasmine Ysea was booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, sales of a narcotic drug in a drug free school zone, sales of a dangerous drug in a drug free school zone and use of a wire communication device for a drug transaction.
On March 9 at approximately 5:30 p.m., the DPD's Special Response Team executed a search warrant at Apartment 3 of 860 E. 13th Street, according to the release.
“Detectives with the Douglas Police Department and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Special Agents conducted a search of Yesa as well as her apartment which resulted in the seizure of multiple “M-30” pills known to contain fentanyl, a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, multiple items of drug paraphernalia indicative of drug use and sales.”
Ysea’s arrest is the result of an investigation into information about her involvement in narcotic sales, stemming several months and involving a collaborative effort between detectives with the DPD, the DEA and Homeland Security Investigations, according to the release.