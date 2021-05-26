DOUGLAS — Despite dwindling participation numbers a local woman is determined to continue with her efforts to clean up Douglas.
For the past eight months Desiree Rice, owner of Classy Cuts & Such on 10th Street, who is relatively new to the area, has been sponsoring monthly cleanup efforts at various locations around town. Her reason for these cleanup efforts is to help keep clean a community she has decided to make her home.
On Sunday, May 16, Rice sponsored a two-hour cleanup effort. Just five people, two of which were Rice and her husband, Josh, showed up.
The small group walked through the “jungle area” south of Walmart on Third Street and picked up close to a dozen bags of garbage which included items such as discarded motor oil, countless face coverings, broken bottles, plastic bags and a few other interesting items.
Abraham Villarreal of Cochise College, one of the volunteers at the event, found a $2 bill, which he was allowed to keep.
“I don’t know how to engage the community here,” Desiree said after the event. “I’ve tried everything I can think of. I buy the volunteers lunch, help provide the supplies, I bring snacks. I’m not sure what it’s going to take to engage the community.”
Rice says she is not a quitter and will not stop even if that means doing what she can by herself.
“Sometimes it feels like a losing battle especially when we have to go back and clean up an area that we have already cleaned,” she said. “But I feel we are slowly making a difference and making progress. It’s not a good look for us to have all this garbage just lying around.”
At the May cleanup the Cochise College students that had assisted in the previous cleanup efforts did not participate due to school being out, but Rice is hopeful other civic groups will step up and assist in the cleanup effort.
Another cleanup is scheduled for June, at which time she plans on focusing on the Airport Park area. The date and time of that event have yet to be announced.
The city of Douglas has been providing a trailer for the bags of garbage which is taken to the transfer station for disposal.
“I really want to thank Mayor (Donald) Huish and the city staff for their help,” Rice said. “I really do believe we are making a difference. I just wish we could get more people to attend.”