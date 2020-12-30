DOUGLAS — This past year will most definitely be a year that will never be forgotten.
As a community we welcomed a new mayor, celebrated the success of one of our sports teams, were forced to cope with a pandemic that lasted throughout the remainder of the year, witnessed the closing of a historic business and lost some beloved community members.
The biggest story of the year took place in June when Donald Huish officially became the 32nd mayor of Douglas at a special swearing-in ceremony that took place on the steps of City Hall.
The ceremony also included the swearing in of newly elected city council newcomers Danya Acosta for Ward 3, Michael Baldenegro for Ward 5 and incumbent Margaret Morales for Ward 1. The ceremony ended Robert Uribe’s four-year term as mayor of Douglas.
After being sworn in, Huish thanked everyone for coming out to celebrate Douglas, adding the future of Douglas is bright and projects such as the commercial port of entry, sewer plant expansion, street improvement program, downtown beautification, etc., were advanced over the past four years and will be enhanced over the next four years he is in office.
COVID-19 made its way to Douglas in March and was still here as 2020 ended and 2021 began. As a result, many businesses were forced to close temporarily as part of the state mandate. Some of those businesses would not recover and not reopen. Cross-border travel restrictions with Mexico were implemented and ended up being extended each month through the end of the year. Douglas High School’s spring sports season was just beginning when the spring season was extended, and eventually canceled.
In January, the community celebrated as our Douglas Bulldogs soccer team won its third consecutive Gila Region championship. The Bulldogs had been the No. 1 ranked 4A team in the state all season and went into the state playoffs as the top seed. Douglas advanced to the state semifinals where it was upset 2-1 in overtime. Bulldogs soccer coach Alfonso Romero was named the Gila Region’s Soccer Coach of the Year for the third straight year and in May was named the top coach in Cochise County in the Herald/Review’s Best of Preps competition.
Sgt. Frank V. Vejar, a local soldier who had been missing in action since 1950, had his remains identified through DNA in April, bringing some joy and relief to a local family that had been praying for this day to come. His story garnered statewide attention from the news media.
Despite having to adjust its class schedule, Douglas High School was able to hold a “drive-thru” graduation ceremony May 8 at which an estimated 300 diplomas were handed out to the Class of 2020.
May 27 was the final issue of the Douglas Dispatch. The Daily Dispatch, which opened in 1902, was absorbed by the Herald/Review along with weekly papers in Benson and Willcox into what is now called a county edition, which debuted June 3. In December the Douglas Dispatch office on 11th Street was put up for sale.
In June, the community mourned the loss of a beloved teacher at DHS, Vicente Abril, who was killed while riding his bike through the Mule Pass Tunnel in Bisbee.
Throughout the summer local businesses were struggling to find ways to cope with the COVID-19 mandate that was in place and the debate over whether or not to start school was beginning. In would soon be decided that the Douglas Unified School District would begin online classes Aug. 17.
The Fourth of July was much different this year compared to previous years. While there were the traditional fireworks, a lot of other events were canceled. The parade had a new look; instead of traveling north on G Avenue it made its way through various streets around town.
For the first time the Cochise County Fair did not take place in September. A junior livestock show was held, which attracted several hundred people who did their best to comply with the state-mandated social distancing requirements. The livestock sale that took place proved to be productive and profitable for many of the young showers.
Douglas High School began its sports season in October for cross country, swimming, volleyball and golf. Football kicked off its season in late October. The Bulldogs played just one road game before their season was suspended, and eventually ended, because of COVID-19. There would be no home opener, homecoming or game with Bisbee for the Bulldogs this year. Senior Night also was much different. The players and their parents were honored on a Wednesday night at the DHS football stadium with no fans in attendance.
With the holidays approaching city leaders did their best to try and bring some joy to local residents. The traditional tree lighting ceremony took place this year at the 10th Street Park instead of City Hall. The parade that followed was similar to the Fourth of July parade, making its way through various streets of Douglas.
We celebrated the retirement of two longtime residents of Douglas. James “Bosco” Selchow retired after 40 years of coaching football, baseball and golf. Norma Galindo-Meza retired after 39 years of service to the City of Douglas.
Also in December, Douglas residents mourned the loss of Louie Montes de Oca, a local veteran who was a 48-year member of the Fred Hilburn American Legion Post #11 and an active participant in many community events.
On Christmas Day another highly respected Douglas resident, Natalio Sabal, passed away. Sabal lived in Douglas for nearly 50 years, had worked with the Cochise County Superior Court for 32 years, served on the Cochise College Governing Board for over 20 years and for the past eight years had been a member of the Douglas School Board.