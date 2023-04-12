DOUGLAS − An estimated 200 boys and girls of all ages showed up Easter morning to take part in the community Easter egg hunt at the Placita Park on G Avenue.
The Easter Bunny was on hand to greet the kids and take pictures.
Volunteers scattered the eggs in various sections of the park and within minutes the eggs were picked up, scattered again for the next age group and picked up again.
The event was broken up into three age groups, 0-3, 4-7 and 8-10. The 0-3-year-olds were accompanied by one parent.
Some eggs had prizes in them making them eligible for larger Easter baskets.
This year’s event was once again sponsored by the Douglas Business Network with Simply Bits, a local internet provider from Tucson, stepping up to help out with eggs filled with goodies as well as Easter baskets.
“Thank God we have the facility to do this for the community for another year,” said Ralph Robles, president of the DBN. “I’m very appreciative of Simply Bits for stepping up. They’re very active in the community. They’re not like the other internet providers we have in town. They actually care.”
Other participating sponsors were the city of Douglas, La Frontera-SEABHS, Danitza Moreno Financial Professional, Pasa La Voz, Douglas Market and Bazaar, KDAP, Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc. and the Douglas Bulldogs Youth Football and Cheer.
“It was nice seeing all the smiles on the kids faces,” Robles said. “I think they had fun. This is why we do this. I’d like to see this get bigger, maybe make it an all-day event where we can have food vendors, entertainment; make it a fun day at the park.”
Sarah Stevens of Simply Bits said her company got involved after seeing Robles’ flyer asking for sponsors and donations.
“This is our third year with the DBN and being a sponsor,” she said. “I was pleased to see the large turnout, which I thought was great. I also saw a lot of new babies. It’s great seeing this community growing. We’re so happy to be here providing the service that we do.”
Stevens explained briefly what types of internet service Simply Bits provides.
“We offer two different tiers of high-speed wireless internet, which means it is by line of sight,” she said. “We work off of towers at the Gadsden as well as locally around town. We don’t have an older system. Ours is much newer that is high speed and reliable.
“We are also a proud supporter of the ACP benefits, which is a FCC funded program that allows customers who qualify to get $30 credit towards their high-speed internet. If they qualify for that we discount our best service, which is normally $80, down to $30 to allow it to cover the cost of their service, which basically means they receive their service for free.”
Robles announced the Better Business Bureau just agreed to join the DBN.
“We’re growing,” he said. “We’re here to help our members anyway we can.”