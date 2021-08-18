If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — Detectives with the Douglas Police Department have begun an investigation into what is being ruled a homicide.
According to a statement released by Jamilette Barrios, public information officer with the DPD, on Sunday, Aug. 15, at approximately 2 p.m. officers were dispatched to a call of an unresponsive male in the 1300 block of Fourth Street.
“When officers arrived they found a male subject who showed signs of trauma,” the statement reads. “A security sweep of the premises was conducted before medical personnel were allowed to enter the home.”
Barrios reports medics with the Douglas Fire Department evaluated the victim, declaring the male deceased. The scene was secured for further investigation by the DPD’s Investigation Division.
According to Barrios, investigators were at the location for several hours.
“The matter is being investigated as a homicide,” she said. “No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.”
The name of the victim is not being released at this time.
If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are urged to contact the DPD at 520-417-7550 or call 88-CRIME.
More information will be reported as it becomes available.