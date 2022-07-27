Purchase Access

DOUGLAS − The Douglas Police Department is continuing its investigation into a three-vehicle auto collision on A Avenue on Friday, July 22 that may have contributed to the death of a Douglas man, identified as 50-year-old Jose Echeverra.

According to John Owen, public information officer for the Douglas Police Department, at approximately 10:28 a.m. officers with the department responded to the 1300 block of A Avenue reference a motor vehicle crash.

