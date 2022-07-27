DOUGLAS − The Douglas Police Department is continuing its investigation into a three-vehicle auto collision on A Avenue on Friday, July 22 that may have contributed to the death of a Douglas man, identified as 50-year-old Jose Echeverra.
According to John Owen, public information officer for the Douglas Police Department, at approximately 10:28 a.m. officers with the department responded to the 1300 block of A Avenue reference a motor vehicle crash.
“Upon arrival, officers were able to determine that one vehicle struck an unoccupied vehicle that was properly parked on the side of the road,” Owen said in a press release. “The driver of the vehicle, who was the only occupant, was transported to the Douglas Emergency Department by the Douglas Fire Department to receive further treatment. The driver was pronounced deceased several hours later.”
Echeverra had been driving an orange Dodge Caliber when he struck a silver Dodge four-door before crashing into the rear of a Honda Ridgeline truck that had been properly parked causing minor damage to that vehicle.
Reports indicate Echeverra may have suffered some kind of medical emergency which led to the crash.
“We don’t want to speculate (on the) cause of death before we get the report from the Medical Examiner,” Owen said, adding that information will be released once it becomes available.
Detectives along with the department’s crash reconstructionist spent several hours Friday afternoon investigating the area where the collision took place.