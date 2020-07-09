Douglas residents celebrated Saturday by shooting off fireworks, prompting some residents to call the Douglas Police Department.
“Saturday evening was fairly busy with approximately 35 calls for service between the noon hour running into the early morning hours on Sunday,” Douglas Police Chief Kraig Fullen said. “There were a number of calls for fireworks and some additional calls for noise complaints due to gatherings and/or loud music.”
The chief reported there was a minor traffic collision early Saturday afternoon and an arrest for shoplifting, but no arrests directly related to the Fourth of July celebration.
On Sunday, a local man was transported to a Tucson hospital after being involved in a one-vehicle crash in the 2000 Block of Ninth Street.
“I do not have a lot of details for the accident as it is still under investigation,” the chief said. “The accident occurred Sunday shortly after 6:30 p.m. A vehicle drove into a yard and collided with the residence. The driver was airlifted to a Tucson area hospital for treatment. Impairment is suspected.”
Capt. Matt King, public information officer for the Douglas Fire Department said his department responded to the usual amount of EMS calls, but none of them were fireworks related.
“All in all it was a pretty normal day for us,” he said.