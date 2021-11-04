If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — The Douglas Police Department recently held a community event at which residents could drop off their expired prescription medications, unload documents they needed shredded and also get a new car seat for their child.
The event was held Oct. 23 at the Aquatic Center on 15th Street.
According to Jamilette Barrios, public information officer for the Douglas Police Department, an estimated 50 car seats were provided, some of which were installed on site by several DPD officers free of charge to local residents.
“We appreciate Amistades Inc. and the Arizona National Guard Counter Drug Task Force who took part in the event, as well as the Arizona Governor’s Office Of Public Safety for the grant to purchase car seats,” she said. “CDTF provided a locking cap to prevent prescription drug abuse and avoid accidental child poisoning. Amistades Inc. provided Narcan nasal spray to help prevent opioid overdose.
“Some members of the community dropped off unused/unwanted medication, others used the Shred-it vehicle to safely get rid of documents with sensitive information. The majority arrived to participate in the car seat safety program. We had parents and grandparents show up to have their kid’s car seat inspected by our technicians.”
Barrios said that after the event, people were inquiring how to receive a car seat.
“We ask everyone to keep a lookout for the next event through social media and the city of Douglas webpage (https://www.douglasaz.gov/255/Police-Department),” she said. “We want to thank the community for their participation and we look forward to seeing everyone at our next event.”