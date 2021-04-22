DOUGLAS —The Douglas Police Department will be hosting a drive-up National Prescription Drug Take Back plus on-site shredding event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Douglas Visitors Center on 16th Street.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing prescription drugs while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.
The on-site shredding allows for people to safely dispose of personal documents, check stubs, credit card offers or any other form that may contain sensitive information
Both of these services are being provided free of charge.