Do you have some documents that may contain sensitive information or expired medications you want to dispose of but don’t know how?
The Douglas Police Department will be hosting a drive-up and drop-off prescription drug disposal as well as an on-site shredding event Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Douglas Visitors Center parking lot on 16th Street. These services are free of charge.
Residents are invited to stop by and dispose of their expired medications or drop off any boxes of documents that may contain sensitive information they want to get shredded.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing prescription drugs while also educating the public about the potential for abuse of medications.