DOUGLAS — Twenty-five kids from Douglas are going to have a little brighter Christmas this year courtesy of Walmart and the Douglas Police Department.
The fifth annual Douglas Police Department’s Shop with a Cop event took place last Sunday at Walmart on Fifth Street.
Because of COVID-19 and space limitations that are in place, the children, who ranged in age from infant to teenager from both the House of Hope and Child Protective Services, were not able to shop with the officers this year. Instead, each one submitted a “wish list” that was distributed to the officers who were doing the shopping for items on the list.
“This is always a fun experience for both the officers and the children,” said Jamilette Barrios, DPD public information officer. “Unfortunately this year we were not able to do things the way we had in previous years.”
Barrios stated that shopping for what was on the lists was fairly easy for her because she has children and is aware of what’s popular with kids while some of the other officers struggled trying to find the right clothing, shoe size or the type of toy they may like.
“This is such an amazing program,” she said. “Each year our goal is to reach out to children who are in need of extra holiday cheer. For some of these kids this will be the only things they will receive for Christmas.”
Barrios said exiting Walmart and seeing the kids outside anxiously waiting for their items was nice.
“I even had a little girl sneak a hug into me which I thought was pretty special,” Barrios said. “Little gestures like that mean a lot.”
For Detective Clemente Rodriguez, this was his fifth consecutive year of taking part in the event.
“This is such a fun way for us to give back to the community,” he said. “I always enjoy seeing the smiles on their faces. These kids here are our ambassadors. I want to do anything I can to make them happy.”
Funding for the event was made possible thanks to a $2,500 grant through Walmart and a $1,000 donation from the Fraternal Order of Police.
Those who participated Sunday were Officer Jamillette Barrios, Officer Fernando Chacon, Detective. Clemente Rodriguez, Officer Edwardo Noriega, Officer Marilyn Grijalva, Evidence Officer Michael Moulinet and his wife Lisa, Transport Officer Gustavo Samaniego, Sgt. Luis Coronado, Claudia Perez, Douglas City Councilwoman Margaret Morales and Richard Yanez from Walmart.