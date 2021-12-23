DOUGLAS − For 16 local youths, Christmas got a little brighter this year thanks to the Douglas Police Department and its Shop with a Cop event that took place Sunday at Walmart.
According to Jamilette Barrios, public information officer for the DPD, this is the sixth consecutive year the DPD has hosted this event.
“This event is held yearly in December at the local Walmart,” she said. “What began as a small, gifted amount has become a $100 shopping spree per child. We are fortunate to have funds to help the children in our community. This year the event was sponsored by Douglas Police Officers Association, Fraternal Order of Police, Walmart and Dunkin Donuts. We were lucky to have spent the morning with 16 juveniles from various programs. The laughter and smiles from the children were contagious as even the chief of police, Kraig Fullen, was heard laughing.”
Fullen was a first-time participant at the event.
“My preference has always been for the officers to take on that role, they’re the ones that are in the community every single day, and I see the benefit for both the officer and the kids to have this interaction and have it be a positive interaction,” Fullen said. “This is a busy time of year and in past years my schedule was such that this would never work out. This year it was different. I’m glad to be here.”
Fullen, who was helping Erixe Blanco shop with her two daughters, Minnett, 3, and Jeilyn Penunuri, 5, says he feels the officers had just as much fun as the kids and their families.
“Shopping with this family was like going back to when my kids were that age,” he said. “Seeing the excitement on their faces and the ‘I want this, and I want that’ and then to see them understand when mom tells them to pick one. You could see them studying it before deciding which one they wanted.”
Blanco said she was touched about how nice and caring the officers were toward her four children.
“We have been staying in a shelter and honestly, I was really worried about this Christmas because of my situation,” she said. “I knew it was going to be hard for me to get them Christmas presents and to see the expressions on my kids’ faces today brings so much joy to my heart. One of my sons just told me he would like to be a police officer when he grows up.”
Barrios and Sgt. Michael Lomeli have been taking part in this event since it first began; Detective Roger Rodriguez came on board the second year.
“This is such an amazing event,” Lomeli said. “God blessed me with a good job that allowed me to be in a different capacity other than the job we do daily. To see the smiles on their faces as they get that new toy or outfit makes it all worthwhile. We understand the last few years have been hard on everybody and to be able to help out the community this way is something good.”
The DPD sergeant chipped in some of his own money, covering the additional cost of the items the two brothers he was shopping with purchased.
“This is all about the kids,” Rodriguez said. “That’s what keeps me coming back every year. Every year it’s something different with these kids but their expressions are all the same.”
Rodriguez shopped with two brothers, Jorge and Matteo Penunuri, brothers to Minnett and Jeilyn.
“I was watching them talk to each other before deciding what items to take,” he said. “It was nice to see them work together before deciding which item to take.”
Officer Javier Resendiz is a rookie on the DPD. This was his first time in the event.
“It was great,” he said. “Seeing the expression on the kids’ faces was priceless. Going through something like this is definitely a different experience. The interaction I experienced today was something I will never forget.”
Other participating DPD officers this year were Edward Noriega, Alex Fragoso, Diana Duarte and Vanessa Romero.
“I would like to thank everyone who took the time to make this event possible,” Barrios said. “Their dedication to the event shows through their interaction with the kids. (The) Douglas Police Department wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season.”