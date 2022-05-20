DPD hosts shredding, prescription drop off event

DOUGLAS − Douglas residents had the opportunity to take advantage of the Douglas Police Department’s shred-a-thon and prescription drug take-back event on Saturday, May 7, in the parking lot of the Douglas Visitors Center.
“We took in 23.32 pounds of unwanted/unused prescription medications at the event which were combined with the 25.89 pounds that were collected in the drop box in the police department’s lobby for a total of 49.21 pounds,” Douglas Police Chief Kraig Fullen reported. “As a reminder, the drop box is accessible to the public 24/7 in the lobby of the police department and we strongly urge folks to bring in their unused, expired and unwanted medications.
“For the document shredding, the estimate is 3,500 pounds, with the truck approximately half full by the conclusion of the event. It was also one of the smaller trucks that we’ve had at the event since we started this a couple of years ago. A good portion of the documents were from city offices.”
The event also provided the community the opportunity to get a free blood pressure and glucose check as well as a free, rapid and confidential HIV test as well as HIV home test kits and a hepatitis check. There was help available for victims of domestic violence, resources for victims of crime plus college program information.
“We strive to get the word out as far and wide as possible so that community members can take advantage of these free services as well as have an opportunity to interact with the various agencies in attendance,” Fullen said. “Our next prescription take-back event will be sometime in July as we are trying to host them once per quarter. We will advertise the date once it has been confirmed. The next shred event will be in October and will coincide with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Drug Take-Back event.”
The chief said other agencies at the DPD event were CAN Community Health, Cochise College, Amistades, the House of Hope and Arizona Community Health Workers.