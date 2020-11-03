DOUGLAS — Douglas police detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a man and woman Nov. 2.
According to Douglas Police Chief Kraig Fullen at approximately 10 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of 17th Street in reference to a man and woman reportedly being shot.
“Officers encountered the man with a gunshot wound, lying on the sidewalk and the woman with a gunshot wound, sitting in the passenger seat of a silver four door sedan,” the chief said in a press release. “Neither person’s injuries appeared to be life-threatening. The woman was transported via helicopter to a Tucson area hospital, while the man was initially transported to the Douglas Emergency Department, then transferred to Tucson via ambulance. The two provided conflicting statements as to where and how they were shot.”
According to the chief, officers spoke with neighboring residents who were unaware of the incident and had not heard any gunfire in the area.
“The investigation is ongoing,” the chief said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas Police Department at 520-417-7550 or 88-CRIME at 520-882-7463.