DPD receives two new trucks

DOUGLAS — Two new Ford F-150 4x4’s were recently added to the Douglas Police Department’s fleet of vehicles thanks to a grant from Operation Stonegarden.
According to a DPD press release, the trucks will be police responder trucks and be used only by DPD officers working Stonegarden deployment.
“These trucks were made possible through an equipment grant awarded for the total amount of $136,000,” the release states. “The vehicles are equipped with two P25 mobile radios, two mobile data computers with docking stations, and two night vision spotlights.”
The equipment grant was a part of the 2018 fiscal year Operations Stonegarden program which included overtime for a grand total of $292,000
According to the Arizona Department of Homeland Security, “The OPSG program supports enhanced cooperation and coordination among Customs and Border Protection (CBP), United States Border Patrol (USBP), and local, tribal, territorial, state, and Federal law enforcement agencies. The OPSG Program funds investments in joint efforts to secure the United States’ borders along routes of ingress from international borders to include travel corridors in states bordering Mexico and Canada, as well as states and territories with International water borders.”
“In using these trucks, the Douglas police fleet vehicles will sustain less wear and tear,” the release states.