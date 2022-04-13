DOUGLAS — With the help of a grant, Douglas Police Department officers will soon be equipped with body cameras.
At a special meeting April 6, the Douglas City Council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the city to accept grant funding and enter into a subgrantee agreement with the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs for a reimbursable grant fund allocation of $168,052 for equipment under the Border Security Grant Program.
The resolution was met with unanimous approval by the City Council.
Mitch Lindemann, councilman for Ward 2, said this has been something he’s wanted for the DPD for a long time and he’s happy to see its about to happen.
According to Douglas Police Chief Kraig Fullen, for the past couple of years the DPD has been working on acquiring body cameras under Douglas’ Capital Improvement Plan for the current fiscal year.
“Shortly after the start of the fiscal year we learned of a federal grant opportunity specific to funding a Body Worn Camera program,” Fullen said in an email. “The grant was focused on small and rural agencies looking to implement or enhance a program. Our former grants writer, Chanse Frenette, submitted an application on our behalf. We learned in December that our application was not considered for funding at that time but that given the number of applicants the need for more funding was clear and they would be seeking additional funds.
“On the heels of this notice, we were made aware of another federal grant opportunity through the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs and an application was submitted to them which was awarded at the end of March. Although we had funding allocated in the General Fund for this program, we could not pass on an opportunity to have the program funded by the grant which will also allow us to address other competing needs.”
The chief said the grant will provide body cameras for the 34 sworn positions in the DPD from chief down plus two spares.
“It is a five-year lease which includes evidence storage, redaction software and equipment replacements at years three and five,” he said. “I don’t have an estimate at this time (as to when the cameras will arrive and be put in use). We will be working those details out with the vendor. Given the ongoing shipping constraints it is likely a few weeks out.”