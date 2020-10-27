ELFRIDA — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is continuing its investigation into a fatal accident that killed a pedestrian Sunday evening.
The accident was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 191 near Whispering Pines.
“Investigators believe a male subject may have been struck by three different vehicles in the roadway,” Bart Graves, spokesman for DPS said. “He was deceased on scene. One vehicle remained on scene. We are unable to release the victim's name as the notification process has not been completed. The investigation is ongoing.”