DOUGLAS — The Douglas Unified School Board approved its proposed budget for the upcoming school year at its July 5 board meeting.
The proposed budget is $63,929,282.
DOUGLAS — The Douglas Unified School Board approved its proposed budget for the upcoming school year at its July 5 board meeting.
The proposed budget is $63,929,282.
Cesar Soto, DUSD chief financial officer, said the proposed tax rate will be 4.7000, an increase of 0.0569, mainly because of the adjacent ways levy of $100,000.
The Cochise County Board of Supervisors will meet in August at which time the tax rate will be formally set.
The average teacher salary this year will be $45,127, up $1,948 from last year, a 5% increase.
DUSD’s proposed budget for next year is based on 3,584.7289 enrollment as of June 2023, $28,277,417 for management and operating, $2,774,325 for District Additional Assistance (capital), and $32,877,540 for federal grants (ESSER, Title I, etc.).
This budget includes the board-approved salary increases of 5% for certified, 75 cents per hour for classified, and the implementation of the new administrative salary placement. It also includes two new security officers and two custodian positions because of the DHS addition.
Soto also provided the board an update regarding the construction of the new wing at Douglas High School.
“I believe the tentative date for the completion of the cafeteria will be the end of this month,” Soto said. “A lot of the furniture is already being moved in. That cafeteria has to be operating and functioning when school starts. That’s where the main focus is right now.”
“The issue we have right now with the cafeteria is that we need to get it all inspected,” said Ana Samaniego, DUSD superintendent. “There is still more work to be done.”
DUSD Assistant Superintendent Denise Cox reported the district has a student enrollment of 3,757 students.
“We’ve had 317 new enrollments,” she said. “But as we have had new enrollments, we’ve also had withdrawals. We’ve sent out open enrollment letters to the families so they should be aware of where their students will be attending.”
Samaniego said school is scheduled to start Aug. 2, and the next regular school board meeting will be Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.