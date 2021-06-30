DOUGLAS — The Douglas School Board adopted a tentative budget of $58,569,477 at a special board meeting that was held Friday.
DUSD Chief Financial & Operations Officer Cesar Soto told the board this budget includes the 2% increase the board approved earlier this year for its certified employees and administration as well as the pay increase for all classified employees.
Budget figures this year show $24,410,410 in maintenance and operation, $1,942,233 in unrestricted capital funds and $32,216,834 in federal projects funds.
This budget is an increase of $24,398,521 from last year’s $34,170,956, which is due largely to the federal projects increase that jumped from $8,513,070 to $32,216,834.
The average DUSD teacher salary increased to $41,909, up $476 from last year and up $2,781 from the prior year’s $39,128.
Student enrollment dropped from 3,800 last year to 3,670.
Soto informed the board there is still some activity taking place at the state legislature. The budget for K-12 education is expected to be finalized shortly.
“Most likely we’re going to have to come back and do a revision and in July we’ll adopt the budget, hopefully with the new forms from the state,” he said. “This is what we have at the moment. We’re hoping this is a different year than what we had before with the recommendation of kids coming back to the classroom. We’re hoping to see an increase in enrollment. More kids means more money for the district.”
This proposed budget does not include a tax increase or decrease yet, which is currently at 5.1875%. The proposed tax rate for this budget will be brought up before the Cochise County Board of Supervisors at its August meeting.
Soto informed the board that $750,000 is being transferred from the capital allocation to the M&O side and that DUSD remains in “good shape financially.”
Additional revisions to the budget will be taking place in October and November as needed.