DOUGLAS — The Douglas Unified School District Board approved its annual expenditure budget for fiscal year 2022-23 at a special board meeting June 24.
Cesar Soto, chief financial officer for the DUSD, reported the budget for this fiscal year is $58,530,469.
The proposed budget contains $26,212,882 from maintenance and operation; $1,381,727 from the unrestricted capital fund and $30,935,860 from federal projects other than impact aid.
The average teacher salary for DUSD this year increased $76 from $41,909 to $41,985.
“We have to have these meetings 10 days prior to the adoption of the actual budget which will be at our regular board meeting (on) July 5,” Soto said. “On a good positive note the state is actually giving us more money. We are getting a little more allocation for gifted programs and the base level has increased more than the 2% they were thinking they were going to do. This budget also includes the new stipends that were approved at the last board meeting for classified and certified employees.”
Soto said the proposed budget is based on an amount of $4,445.53 per student, the same as the current fiscal year. The new base amount of $4,775.27 will be used for a budget revision later.
The July 5 board meeting will start at 2 p.m. in the DUSD board room on 12th Street and will include a public comment period prior to the adoption of the proposed budget.