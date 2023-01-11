DOUGLAS — One new board member and three returning board members were sworn into their respective positions at a special Douglas Unified School District organizational board meeting that was held Tuesday, Jan. 3, in the DUSD board room.

Newcomer Kevin Smith joined incumbents Mitch Lindemann, Mario Ramos and Jana Selchow in taking the oath of office for school board seats. Smith fills the seat vacated by Dr. Ed Gomez, who opted to not seek another term on the board.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?