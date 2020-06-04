DUSD continues to provide free meals

DOUGLAS - Throughout the month of June the Douglas Unified School District will be offering its Summer Food Service Program to any child under the age of 18.
According to Fernando Pinedo, DUSD’s Child Nutrition Director, free meals will be provided to any school age child, from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at any one of the following locations, the Douglas High School cafeteria, at Sarah Marley or Stevenson Elementary or at Faras Elementary in Pirtleville.
All families have to do is drive up, allow the child to briefly exit the vehicle and they will be provided a free meal.
When the COVID-19 closure was first initiated, Pinedo said he and his staff were feeding roughly 950 people a day. Those numbers last week dropped down to about 600 per day last week.
The program is scheduled to run through June 30 but could be extended, Pinedo said, depending on what district administrators decide in the coming weeks.