DOUGLAS — Educators in the Douglas Unified School District are busy preparing for what will be the “new normal” when online classes begin at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17.
Teachers returned to their respective schools Aug. 4 where DUSD superintendent Ana Samaniego held a virtual welcome back orientation advising them of what the first nine weeks of online learning would look like when classes begin.
Samaniego said she normally would hold a welcome back orientation in person but couldn’t do that this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and instead, had to hold her welcome back virtually which was broken up for her elementary, junior high and high school staff.
“What we’re doing this year is a little different, you don’t get that unity you normally would or get to see their facial expressions,” she said. “Our theme this year is ‘Lego of your imagination and let loose under a pandemic of virtual teaching.’ We’re all a team. We’re going to work together to accomplish the goals and make this distance learning year the best year possible.”
Samaniego said the DUSD is ready to begin online learning when classes begin.
“Obviously there is more information coming out on a weekly basis if not daily coming from the governor,” she said. “That’s the challenging part because why you think you have it all covered, a new guideline or requirement will come out that could change the course of action that we have but we’ll be ready.”
Joanie Duarte, a preschool teacher 14 of the 16 years she has been in the district, admits she’s somewhat nervous, and a bit overwhelmed about starting school online.
“Even with 16 years of teaching behind me I feel like this is my first year because it’s very different,” she said. “I think part of it is also because I moved to a new school.”
Duarte had been teaching preschoolers at Faras Elementary in Pirtleville for the past nine years. The latest enrollment figures eliminated the Faras preschool program and now there are preschool classes only at Stevenson, Sarah Marley, Joe Carlson and Clawson Elementary Schools.
“We’re having to find more ways to be creative,” Duarte added. “I’m working to find ways to still connect with my students and their families and have those relationships but online. Every year I work hard to make my connections with my students and their families. That’s the key, I feel, to a successful school year.”
Duarte said gone now are the open houses where students and families meet the teachers and vice versa and connect.
“We’re now doing everything virtual,” she said. “When parents show up to drop off their required paperwork to start the school year all our preschool teachers will wear face shields so at least the kids can see us live especially 3 and 4-year-olds because we don’t want them to think school is just me looking at this lady on the computer. We want them to know that we are real and that we are here for them. We’re just doing it differently.”
Duarte said she plans on changing the location of where she will be teaching from each day in her classroom.
“The goal, God willing, is that they are eventually able to come back to the classroom and should that happen, I want them to feel comfortable being here,” she said. “What we’re planning on doing for preschool will be having one live full class interactive meeting through Google Meets. I will have one for my a.m. session and one for my p.m. session. I hope to do that every Monday to kick off the week.”
Duarte said she will also have a buddy session once a week as well.
“In addition we’re going to be recording ourselves on YouTube videos which will be posted online,” she said. “We also have a sheet with activities for the whole week.”
Each class size will be no larger than 10 students.
Celena Galaz, who teaches eighth grade writing at Paul Huber Middle School, feels DUSD officials were not fully prepared to start the school year online.
“I feel, everything I’ve learned so far, I’ve already known,” she said. “I’ve already had my kids on Google Classroom last year and the year before. They’ve already been doing online assignments at home. As far as going live, and teaching the kids like we would do in the classroom, I think we’re not prepared.”
“I believe the kids are going to lose a lot academically. I’m not comfortable with the way the format is, I don’t think it’s long enough. Middle school is only one hour of live instruction a week. Actually, I’m a little disheartened,” she added.
Galaz said that she is ready for it and she’s willing to be flexible but she’s not comfortable with it.
Galaz feels DUSD has done a great job in trying to protect everyone from COVID-19.
“Our custodians are working nonstop,” she said. “They’re always cleaning. I’ve seen, I would say, a 75 percent increase in the cleanliness of the school.”
Galaz says she’s a little frustrated and annoyed because at her school they have had only one site meeting.
“This is my 14th year of teaching and by now I feel like it should be a piece of cake and to me, this should still flow and be a piece of cake if you know what you are doing and I don’t feel that way right now. I think in the end it will all work out. I’m just not really comfortable with the schedule.”
Nathan Darus, the band teacher at Douglas High School, said his rule for his bands has always been quality over quantity.
“So we will be starting our year off in our standards books focusing on scales, rudiments, and good sound by playing virtually through a variety of online applications,” he said. “We received a grant for $500 through the AEA to help fund buying smart music subscriptions for every class to use daily in their playing and habits this school year. They can hear a band and play their part with the music on the screen while being recorded.”
Darus said for students who can not access smart music he will be using another application where a student can record themselves into a video to be sent straight to the Google Classroom. Students with no technology at all may need to use a tape recorder to be turned in weekly to share their progress on their instrument playing.
“We would like to eventually have some virtual concerts using an iPad app that we can take each recording and put it into a video to share with the community for upcoming concerts to share with parents, faculty, and community,” he said.
“The hope is to be in the classroom by this time to do recordings in a safe manner in the band room or practice rooms. We are in the process of getting special masks made for band players to play safely and may even end up playing outside to have a safer environment like many schools are currently doing.”
Darus added his choir class has turned into a music theory/composition class currently as singing has been hard to judge.
“My wife at the middle school is looking at a new curriculum for her new sixth graders using Music Foundations, a book that teaches SEL concepts with music prior to starting the kids on the instruments by Scott Lang a great resource for many band directors in teaching students leadership and those important skills needed to be amazing musicians,” he said.
“My jazz band will be doing very similar items to the regular band and the guitar class as well. Music is not dead and is even more important now to our students and our community with everything going on,” he added.