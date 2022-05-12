DOUGLAS — There were smiles, hugs and even a few tears shed Monday, May 2, by parents as the Douglas Unified School District honored its Diamond Scholars.
Because of the large number, two ceremonies were held, the first for the fourth through eighth grades and the second for the high school grades, in the James A. Brenden Auditorium at Douglas High School.
The Diamond Scholars program was established by former DUSD Superintendent Sheila Rogers in 2012 as a way to recognize students who excel in their studies.
DUSD Superintendent Ana Samaniego has carried on the tradition, which took a two-year break due to COVID-19. Last year’s Diamond Scholars were recognized at the individual schools.
“We are here to celebrate the students and their accomplishments this school year,” Samaniego said. “In order to be a Diamond Scholar, you must have great attendance, must earn all A’s and no more than three B’s in three quarters and that’s for fourth and fifth grades. Students in fourth and fifth can basically not receive a C.
“They may not have more than nine excused absences, they may have very few tardies if any. Good citizenship is required and once a student fails to meet the criteria they are dropped from the list and no longer eligible. For sixth grade they also must have a grade point average of 3.8 per quarter, be positive role models and have good citizenship.
“For high school students they must have great attendance, they must be enrolled from the beginning of the school year within the first two weeks of school They also must earn a GPA of 3.8 per quarter.”
Samaniego said she was delighted to be able to host this event and recognize the amazing students DUSD has.
The guest speaker at both ceremonies was former DUSD student Vicky Lara Ochoa.
Ochoa, now a family nurse practitioner with Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc., reflected back to when she was a student in DUSD and at DHS and was at one time sitting in the same seats the students who were being honored were.
“In my job I take care of people ranging from babies to adults,” she said. “In high school I really had no idea what I was going to be doing with my life after high school, but I always knew no matter what it was, I was going to need good grades. I chose a career where I am always continuing to learn things.
“Learning is a big part of any career that you guys choose. I am so fortunate that I had some really good teachers here that helped me. Ms. Samaniego was one of my eighth-grade teachers. I know all the teachers in the district want to see you succeed. They really do put the students first. I encourage you to do your best in your classes and learn as much as you can because your future begins now. Thank you to everyone in DUSD who helped me succeed.”
Samaniego made it a point to thank the parents and teachers of the DUSD.
“The students wouldn’t be able to achieve this high honor without your support,” she said.