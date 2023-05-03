DOUGLAS − The Douglas Unified School District held its annual Academic Night of Excellence on Tuesday, April 25, where more than 600 students in grades four through 12 were honored with proficient and highly proficient awards.

The ceremony, which was broken up into three sessions, was held in the James Brenden Auditorium at Douglas High School.

