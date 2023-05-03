DOUGLAS − The Douglas Unified School District held its annual Academic Night of Excellence on Tuesday, April 25, where more than 600 students in grades four through 12 were honored with proficient and highly proficient awards.
The ceremony, which was broken up into three sessions, was held in the James Brenden Auditorium at Douglas High School.
“We are here tonight to honor our students who have done exceptionally well in our state academic achievement test,” Ana Samaniego DUSD superintendent said in her welcoming remarks.
Samaniego said this event used to be known as the Diamond Scholar event but was rebranded this year in hopes that students in the district continue to achieve that goal.
“Diamond Scholars will now be awarded at the school level,” the superintendent said. “Tonight, we are honoring a lot of students that did exceptionally well on last year’s academic state achievement tests. Students, if you thought the AZ Merit test that you took last year and the most recent AASA test that you took did not matter because you’re not getting a grade for it, let me tell you it is probably the most important test that you will take during the school year. It may not give you a grade in your report card but it is a grade to your school, and it reflects your knowledge, your growth and most of all how effectively your teachers have done their job at teaching you the Arizona State Standards.”
Samaniego added that by recognizing and celebrating the achievements of the DUSD students she hopes it will inspire a culture of excellence that will carry over into all areas of their lives.
The guest speakers for the three ceremonies were doctors Patricia and Jamie Wu, DHS graduates, who are working alongside their father, Dr. Alfred Wu, at Douglas Family Care, a family-oriented clinic on 11th Street.
The Wu sisters shared their journey to become medical doctors, Patricia stating it took four years of college and four years of medical school followed by three years of residency, and that was after 12 years of elementary and high school.
The Wu sisters talked about the magic of imagination and the places they visited through the books that they read, quoting Dr. Seuss at one point.
“ ‘The more that you read, the more places you’ll go’, ” Jaime said, quoting a Dr. Seuss passage. “The fact you are sitting here tonight means you have done so well in school and we are so proud of you.”
Jaime told the students they are in the process of building a foundation they will stand on for the rest of their life.
Patricia told the first session of fourth and fifth graders that when she was their age, she already knew that she wanted to be a medical doctor just like her dad.
“I still remember those life lessons I learned along the way, and I use them in the office when I see patients just like you,” Patricia said. “I have to remember to be kind and to be brave because sometimes when people are sick, it’s not easy and it can feel really scary. While the road ahead may seem long to achieve your dreams and your goals, be brave and don’t be afraid of the journey because then you get to do what you love every single day.”
Nine Stellar Student Awards were presented to students who had highly proficient scores in all three areas of the Arizona state assessments: AASA Math, AASA ELA and AzSci. In the second session sixth graders Natalie Hudson, Jace Necas and Jaileen Tapia were recognized while in the high school ceremony freshmen Martha Castro, Isaac Gutierrez, Katya Pedroza, Daniel Ruiz, Israel Figueroa and Mya Trujillo were honored.