The Douglas School Board is looking to increase its budget for the upcoming fiscal year by 1.09 million.
A public hearing followed by the adoption of the proposed budget, is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 7 in the DUSD board room.
The total aggregate budget this fiscal year, which begins July 1, is $34,170,956 an increase of $1,090,503 from last year.
The new budget includes the 7-percent increase for certified staff and teachers; 4-percent increase for principals, assistant principals and directors, 3-percent for nurses and supervisors, as well as the increase for all classified employees.
The average teacher salary for DUSD educators this fiscal year increased to $41,702 up $2,664 from last year’s salary of $39,128.
New teachers in the district will now be earning an average of $33,500 up $1,500 from last year.
Casar Soto, DUSD’s Chief Financial Officer, said it’s important the community understand the property tax is not being adopted just yet.
“That won’t happen until August when the board of supervisors approves the tax rate,” he said.
Proposed budget figures this year show $24,200,828 in maintenance and operation; $1,457,058 in unrestricted capital funds, and $8,513,070 in federal projects. The $8,513,070 includes the $1.9 million the DUSD received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) Act signed by President Trump in March. The $2 trillion aid package provides financial aid to families and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.