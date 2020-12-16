DOUGLAS — Despite a decrease in student enrollment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Douglas Unified School District continues to maintain financial stability.
At a Dec. 8 DUSD special board meeting, Cesar Soto, chief financial officer for the district, provided an update to the board as part of a revision to the District Annual Expenditure Budget for Fiscal Year 2020-21 which totaled $34,170,956.
At the board meeting it was also announced there are 3,856 students enrolled in the district, 91 of which are Early Learning Center students. Those numbers are down 200 from the beginning of the school year.
Soto explained the decrease in enrollment is what’s responsible for the revision he is having to make in the budget as a result. He made reference to a recent report that was released that indicated about 50,000 students have been lost to all the school districts within Arizona.
“This is something the whole state is experiencing, not just Douglas,” Soto said. “We need to adjust the budget roughly $1 million because of the kids that we lost. It ended up being instead close to $500,000 because of the $1.2 million carryover that we had from last year which was more than what we anticipated.”
Soto said there is a hiring freeze within the district and only those positions that are deemed essential and must be filled will be added. About 85-90% of the budget is salaries and benefits. He added he and his staff are looking carefully at every requisition that comes into their office determining if this purchase is really necessary.
“The big concern right now is the loss of enrollment,” he said. “We’re going to continue to monitor that and if needed we will have another revision, which will probably be in March or April.”
Board president Ray Borane cautioned the other board members that the budget could change in a big way going forward and the concern right now is sustainability of raises for all DUSD employees.
“We want to make sure that we’re still committed to that 100%,” Borane said. “We’re going to do everything we can to try and sustain that.”
Soto added he still has all of the $1.9 million in CARES money the DUSD received to spend by September 2021. That money can be used for salaries or anything the district may need.
“That’s a big cushion thanks to the enrollment stability grant we were awarded,” he said. “The fact we haven’t spent money on salaries is also helping out. Should we go back to hybrid the beginning of the year we have those positions already encumbered into the budget. I just adjusted the number of FTE’s (full time employees) for the rest of the year, which is what helped me in closing the gap on the lost revenue. The big concern will be if we continue losing kids.”
Soto stated in all his years of being around budgets this has been a year like no other.
“We’re really fortunate the state is helping us out with the funding and we’re not losing revenue in funding,” he said. “We’re always looking for ways to keep everyone safe and employed. We’re doing everything we can to keep us afloat and financially healthy.”