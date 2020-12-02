DOUGLAS— The Douglas Unified School District reopened all eight of its campuses Tuesday but still proceeded with virtual instruction as concerns over COVID-19 continue.
The district had closed all its buildings for 14 days after several positive coronavirus cases were reported within the district. While the closure was in effect, educators were providing class instruction from their homes.
“All DUSD #27 safe learning spaces will be open for the students as of Tuesday, December 1, 2020. All DUSD schools and buildings will also be open on that same day. As a reminder, The DUSD Child Nutrition Department will begin operating tomorrow, December 1, 2020. All eight school sites will be open from 10 a.m. -1 p.m. and be functioning under the same guidelines,” the district announced on its website and Facebook page.
Temperature checks were taken of anyone entering the campuses. Anyone with a temperature of 100 or higher was not allowed to enter and was referred to a school administrator.
Some educators were OK returning to their classrooms while others were not.
“I think it’s reckless, and you can quote me on that,” Johanna Young, a career and technical education teacher at DHS said prior to entering the campus Tuesday.
Numbers posted Tuesday on the DUSD website show there are 28 staff-related COVID cases and no student cases within the district. Those numbers are down three from where they were when last posted Nov. 23.
Attempts to reach DUSD Superintendent Ana Samaniego and assistant superintendent Denise Cox for comment on the reopening was unsuccessful.
At Valley Union High School in Elfrida as well as at Elfrida Elementary, the schools are open for virtual learning and safe spaces are also available for any student who needs one.
“After a number of positive cases with our staff, our students and their families, we were given guidance from the County Health Department to move our students to virtual learning,” said Kyle Hart, superintendent at Valley Union High Schoo. “We hope that we will be able to return to in-person schooling after Christmas break. Virtual learning can be very difficult on our students, parents and teachers. Also, regardless of how hard our staff works, virtual learning just isn't as effective for most of our students as in-person learning.”
Hart added VUHS will remain an "online only" school through the end of the first semester, through Dec. 17. Finals schedules are expected to remain the same, during the week of Dec. 14-17. Teachers will share that information with their students through Google Classroom, email and/or paper packets.
Officials at Elfrida Elementary and Valley Union High School reported that just like DUSD, a majority of their educators were in their classrooms providing online instruction to the students.
The Douglas school board was scheduled to meet Dec. 1 for its regular monthly meeting. That meeting has been pushed back to Tuesday, Dec. 8.