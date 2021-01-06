DOUGLAS — Classes resume Thursday for students in the Douglas Unified School District while the winter sports season remains on hold.
“DUSD will continue fully 100% online,” Superintendent Ana Samaniego said. “All of the learning spaces will reopen at every school site for those students that choose to go to school and need that extra support on site.”
Samaniego said breakfast and lunch will be provided at each of the schools and the food service department will continue to feed anyone from the community, not just DUSD students.
“We hope to resume some kind of in-person instruction via our hybrid model fully by March, which is the last quarter of the district,” she said. “We will have to assess how things are looking by then before we make a decision.”
Samaniego said COVID-19 numbers for the district have come down but that’s because the district was on winter break.
“We are hoping they stay like that,” she said. “We know that after the Christmas break there is a fear we may see a spike in numbers and it’s possible we may see that in two or three weeks.”
Samaniego noted the Family First Coronavirus Act expired Dec. 31 and that could impact DUSD employees.
“That allowed our organization to pay our employees up to 10 days if they themselves had COVID or if they had to care for another family member or a child,” the superintendent said. “That law has now expired and our employees are now going to be affected by that. If anybody has to miss work now due to COVID they will have to take it out of their own personal sick leave.”
Sports for DUSD will remain on hold until further notice.
“We are meeting with the DHS administration at least once a week,” she said. “At this point we felt it was best to hold off a little bit longer to see how the numbers are in a couple of weeks.”