DUSD resumes in-person learning Monday

DOUGLAS — All eight schools in the Douglas Unified School District will be offering in-person learning Monday, March 15, when students return from spring break.
Douglas High School will be the only school that will follow a A and B hybrid plan, which will include two days of instruction and three days of online learning.
The other seven schools will offer four days of instruction and one day of online learning via the hybrid model.
At the DUSD regular board meeting March 2, superintendent Ana Samaniego provided the board with anticipated student participation numbers at each of the schools when in-person learning resumes.
Joe Carlson Elementary will have 167 students attending, Clawson Elementary 160, Stevenson Elementary 124, and Sarah Marley and Faras elementary schools will each have 51 students. Paul Huber Middle School is expected to have 138 students and Ray Borane Middle School 134. At Douglas High School, 244 out of 1,441 students opted to return to in-person learning.
District wide there are 3,813 students, 78 of which are pre-kindergarten.
“The rest of the student population that is enrolled will remain online,” Samaniego said. “Parents had over a two-week period to fill out these surveys that we sent out so they could make a decision whether to keep their child at home or send them to school. Many families never did fill out the attendance form that would notify each school what their decision was. We wanted the schools to be prepared and the teachers know how many students to expect. Because it is a safety concern related to COVID we didn’t want to overdo it with some of the classrooms.”
Denise Cox, DUSD assistant superintendent and human resources director, said she and her staff are working hard to make sure they have all the staff in place that will be needed when school resumes. As a result, several new hires were approved at the board meeting, two of which were new math teachers at Douglas High School in addition to 18 emergency substitute teachers.
On March 3, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order ordering all district schools to return to in-person, teacher-led instruction by March 15.
According to information on the DUSD website “Due to Cochise County being under substantial transmission level, DUSD schools will continue with in-person (hybrid) and online learning modes. Quarter 4 Learning Option Survey, if you filled it out for your child(ren), there is nothing you need to do. Your selection was recorded and your child(ren) can attend via the selection you chose. If you have any questions about your child(ren) attendance selection, please contact your child(ren) school immediately. Daily Attendance will count and no switching of attendance selection will be allowed.”