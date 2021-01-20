DOUGLAS — The Douglas Unified School District’s annual spelling bee will take place Wednesday, Jan. 20, in the James A. Brenden Auditorium at Douglas High School.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. and will be streamed live on the DUSD website and Facebook page.
Because of COVID-19 and the social distancing restrictions that are in place, no spectators will be allowed in the auditorium.
Twenty-one participants from DUSD’s five elementary schools and two junior high schools will compete for the chance to be Douglas’ top speller and represent the district at the Cochise County Spelling Bee later this year.
The participants this year are:from Clawson Elementary, Abel Miramontes, Alan Miramontes and Luis Pedroza; from Faras Elementary, Erin Ahumada, Dayanna Hurtado and Kevin Keat; from Joe Carlson Elementary, Diego Burruel, Eva M. Cuevas and Valeria Fierros; from Sarah Marley Elementary, Ruby Cantua, Izaiah Escalante and Fernando Ochoa; from Stevenson Elementary, Alyson Dorame, Marlin Gomez and Patrick Ramsey; from Paul Huber Middle School, Diego Duarte, Izu Huish and Noemi Villa; and from Ray Borane Middle School, Yanell Gomez, Demetrius Monge and Mya Trujillo.