DOUGLAS — Students in the Douglas Unified School District returned from spring break Monday with some families opting to send their children to school for in-person instruction while others chose to remain at home and attend school virtually.
All the schools in the DUSD had some kind of welcoming reception for the students who showed up for in-person learning Monday.
Eric and Dominique Valenzuela decided to try out the in-person learning and see how it goes with their three sons, Harlan, Fabian and Dylan, who are in kindergarten, first and fourth grades at Faras Elementary in Pirtleville.
Harlan stated as he was walking to school with his two older brothers he was excited about returning to school because he was going to get to see his friends and have recess.
Because of COVID-19 and the fact DUSD was having virtual classes, the Valenzuelas had been having their children attend school virtually. Eric and Dominique admitted trying to do the course work for their sons was challenging while they both maintained full-time jobs.
“It’s been hard,” Dominique said. “I think we’ve all learned we need to appreciate more what these teachers do for us. I feel they have lost out on a lot by staying at home. We’re not teachers, we’re not certified and I’m hoping by sending them back they can understand better what they are learning.”
Late Monday Dominique texted “my kids had nothing but good things to say about school.”
“I feel this is a good start,” Eric added. “We need to start somewhere trying to get back to normality. This disease is something I feel is not going to go away anytime soon and it is something that we are going to have to learn to live and deal with. We need to try and get back to normal if possible.”
Eric, a firefighter for the Douglas Fire Department, has seen firsthand the devastating effects COVID-19 has had on families.
“Safety is always a priority, especially when it comes to your kids,” he said. “I feel we have taken the right measures to teach them what they have to do to be safe. With COVID it has become more extreme but this thing of washing their hands and putting their hands in front of their mouth when they cough is something we should have already been doing a long time ago, not now just because COVID is here.”
Shasta Holguin has five children ranging in age from a junior in high school down to pre-kindergarten. She and her husband decided to keep the four older children at home for virtual learning while sending her youngest daughter, Esme, off to school where she is attending Joanie Duarte’s pre-kindergarten class at Stevenson.
“Mrs. Joanie is such an amazing teacher and I feel safe sending Esme to school with her,” Holguin said. “All my previous kids have been taught by Mrs. Joanie and I wanted Esme to be able to have the same experience to learn from her that my others did. Being her first year in a school setting I didn’t want her to miss out. My first grader, third grader, fifth grader and 11th grader will remain at home for the remainder of the year.”
Holguin says she supports the district’s decision to open the classrooms for in-person learning, especially for those parents who work and can’t really stay at home.
“I don’t work so it’s easier for me to stay at home with the kids and I feel better doing that because I have so many kids and I worry about them getting sick,” she said. “In our house when one person gets sick we all pretty much end up getting sick. I feel really safe and comfortable with all the preschool staff and (Esme) is in a smaller class, which also helps. I feel safe with this class but not the rest of them.”
Eric and Deanna Quijada have two kids attending DUSD; Drake is an eighth-grader at Paul Huber Middle School while Emily is in second grade at Clawson.
The Quijada family has been hit hard by the coronavirus, losing three family members and a close friend within a month of each other recently. They opted to keep their son and daughter home and continue with virtual learning for the remainder of the school year.
“I feel there are not enough people getting vaccinated against COVID where I can feel safe sending my kids to school,” Quijada said. “The kids are not vaccinated, their parents are probably not vaccinated and all it’s going to take is one kid going to school sick and then here we go again.”
Deanna admits having her kids learn remotely has been hard and sending them to school would be easier. But is it worth the risk?
“While they’re at school I’d be going nuts wondering if this is the day they bring home COVID,” she said. “Drake is frustrated because he feels he’s not learning anything, especially in math, and his grades dropped drastically. Emily prefers online learning.”
Eric works for the Arizona Department of Corrections and is in contact daily with people, some of whom may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Deanna states that when Eric comes home from work each day she’s waiting for him at the door with a can of Lysol.
“I don’t let him in the house until I sanitize his boots, clothes, badge, pens, everything” she said. “It’s been a very stressful, very scary year for all of us.”
Attempts to get a comment from DUSD Superintendent Ana Samaniego on opening day attendance numbers have been unsuccessful.