DOUGLAS — There was a sense of excitement Thursday, Aug. 5, as students and staff in the Douglas Unified School District began a new school year.
Unofficial first-day numbers had student enrollment exceeding 4,000.
Students began arriving early to their respective schools, eager to start the day. While some were excited, there were a few who were not so excited and expressed their displeasure after they discovered their parents were no longer present at their school.
“I’m glad to be back in school,” said Dayla Ramirez, 8, a third-grader at Sarah Marley. “I can’t wait to see my friends.”
A variety of the students wore face coverings while others chose not to.
Beatriz Felix was walking her 6-year-old daughter, Emmabella, to her first day of school at Sarah Marley.
“I feel very comfortable sending her to school,” Beatriz said about her daughter. “I feel this district is doing what it can to keep everyone safe.”
Luis Ramirez, an auto shop teacher at Douglas High School, was outside DHS welcoming students as they returned to school.
Twin sisters Valeria and Valentina Moreno arrived with a bouquet of flowers, which they presented to new principal Melissa Rodriguez, who was in the walkway greeting students as they arrived on campus.
DUSD Superintendent Ana Samaniego stopped by several schools in the district welcoming students.