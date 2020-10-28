DOUGLAS — Officials with the Douglas Unified School District have announced that as safety concerns for students as well as staff increase as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and Douglas’ case numbers continuing to rise, they have decided to continue with distance learning until further notice.
Ana Samaniego, superintendent of the Douglas Unified School District, updated the Douglas school board at a special meeting Oct. 20.
She stated that most schools in the district, with the exception of Douglas High School, which is on a trimester schedule, was in the process of completing the first quarter of online instruction at the time of the meeting.
“The official ending of quarter one ends on Friday (Oct. 23),” she said. “All the teachers are submitting grades to power schools and students will be receiving their report cards this coming week. I want to stress to our parents that grades are being taken on a daily basis and report cards will be issued.”
Samanaiego said the request for additional learning spaces at each of the schools in the district has increased since August when it was initiated.
“We are running into issues of having adequate staff to take more kids in,” she said. “As information began to get out that we were staying online, more parents began to request a learning space for their child.”
In a letter Samaniego posted on the DUSD website, the superintendent stated she is pleased that, despite challenges, the district is making steady progress.
“It takes a total team effort and a shared sacrifice,” her letter states. “It is different than before the pandemic but students are in school and learning, despite being online.”
Samaniego added that in order to make improvements in the distance learning plan all students will be meeting virtually with their teachers four times a week.
“We really took input from students and parents and felt that increased instructional time with teachers will help students academically,” she wrote. “All students will now be meeting with their teachers for synchronous learning on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday is still a full school day for all students and the requirement is they attend class for full remote learning, individualized meetings with teachers or one-to-one support via teacher office hours. It is important that students and parents completely understand that attending school and completing assignments is not optional.”
The superintendent added every school continues to welcome students into “safe” learning spaces, where they can do their virtual learning at the school site.
Samaniego asks parents to please not send a sick child to school.
“They can stay at home and still complete their assignments online,” she said. “Keep the lines of communication with school staff to avoid any spread of the virus at schools. As part of our COVID-19 School Protocols, I’d like to inform you that if at any time there is a positive case for a student or staff, we will keep the school community informed via an informational letter.”
Samaniego added that all teachers, unless they have a serious medical condition that is documented by a doctor and that is approved by their principal, will be requested to be at their respective school.
“I want to reiterate to the teachers that have been working from home, they will be by themselves in the classroom,” she said. “The children are not in the classroom. I think it’s time the teachers get back to work, with that one exception.”
DUSD board president Ray Borane stated at the meeting, “It’s totally unorthodox what we’re doing. It’s disruptive but we’ve got to make the best decisions based on what we know and how we deal with things according to what we feel is in the best interest of the students.”
“I am sincerely humbled and so grateful for the Douglas spirit of community, perseverance and commitment to our students,” Samaniego’s letter concludes. “This shared effort will continue to serve us in our mission of working collaboratively, each and every one doing their part, one step at a time.”
Samaniego stated she would continue to provide regular updates to the board. Due to the Nov. 3 General Election, the next regular school board meeting has been moved to Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m. in the DUSD board room