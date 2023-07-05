DOUGLAS — The Douglas Unified School District Board’s regularly scheduled meeting that takes place on the first Tuesday of the month will be held Wednesday, July 5, this week due to the Fourth of July holiday.
The big item on the agenda is the proposed budget hearing at 2:30 p.m. The regular meeting is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
Cesar Soto, Douglas chief financial officer, said the proposed budget is $63,929,282.
“DUSD’s proposed budget for next year is based on 3,584.7289 enrollment as of June 2023, $28,277,417 for (management and operating), $2,774,325 for District Additional Assistance (capital), and $32,877,540 for federal grants (ESSER, Title I, etc.),” he said.
“The proposed tax rate will be 4.7003. A little increase from last year’s 4.6431 because of the need to levy $100,000 for Adjacent Ways, which will be depleted because of the DHS construction. This budget includes the board-approved salary increases of 5% for certified, 75 cents per hour for classified, and the implementation of the new administrative salary placement. It also includes two new security officers and two custodian positions because of the DHS addition.”
Following the hearing the board is expected to formally adopt the proposed budget.
During the regular meeting the board is expected to get an update on the DHS addition, which is almost a year behind schedule.
New classified hires and resignations are expected to be approved, as well as several classified and certified transfers.
Several other items are on the agenda can be found on the DUSD website.
The July 5 meeting will be streamed live on DUSD’s YouTube channel.
DUSD administrators are reminding Douglas residents school starts Wednesday, Aug. 2.
