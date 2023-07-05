DOUGLAS — The Douglas Unified School District Board’s regularly scheduled meeting that takes place on the first Tuesday of the month will be held Wednesday, July 5, this week due to the Fourth of July holiday.

The big item on the agenda is the proposed budget hearing at 2:30 p.m. The regular meeting is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

