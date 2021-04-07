DOUGLAS — The first Easter egg hunt held in Douglas in two years attracted an estimated 400 kids Saturday ranging in age from infant to 10 years.
This year’s event was held at the Cochise County Fairgrounds, had raffles for bikes and Easter baskets for the kids in three age groups and 500 plastic eggs, each filled with candy that was dispersed for each group.
The Easter Bunny even made a brief appearance, taking pictures with some of the participants.
“This was cool,” said Armando Martinez, 9. “I didn’t win one of the bikes today, but I had fun.”
“Thank you so much for putting this together. My grandson really enjoyed it,” Jessica P. Aguayo posted on the Douglas Business Network’s Facebook page.
Luis Pedroza, Douglas’ interim city manager, also attended the event along with his wife, Rocio, and their two children, Luis and Sophia.
“(I) was excited to see the community participation,” he said. “I am thankful to ACT and its partners who were able to put on such a fun and safe event.”
Gustavo Banuett, the director of operations at Advanced Call Center Technologies one of the major sponsors for the event along with the Cochise County Fair Association, said he felt overall it went well.
“The community came out and supported us,” he said. “They were excited and happy. It was a better turnout than what we expected. I think the community enjoyed having something to do on Saturday.”
He stated based on what he and his supervisors saw on Saturday they see this as something they will continue to sponsor in the future.
“I think it was good for ACT to get itself out there a little bit more,” he said. “I see so much untapped potential in the community. We were able to target a crowd that we had not been able to target before from an organizational standpoint.”
Banuett credited his amazing staff at ACT which stepped up put this together and pulled it off in a short amount of time.
Additional contributors to the event were various members of the Douglas Business Network: Cochise College; Farmers Insurance; Nans Lunchbox and Simply Bits which each had booths handing out Easter goodies in addition to information about their respective businesses; Diane’s Photography, which was on hand taking photographs; as well as Canvas Prints, the Herald/Review, Black Crown Entertainment, the UPS Store, Classy Cuts & Such, Cilantros and Richard Ross.