Elfrida begins school year with new principal, new superintendent

ELFRIDA — There’s a new principal and a new superintendent in Elfrida this school year.
Edgar Garcia, who was born in Douglas but raised in the Phoenix area, has taken over as superintendent at Valley Union High School District, replacing Kyle Hart.
Justin Price, who graduated from Elfrida Elementary in 1994 and graduated from Valley Union in 1998, has returned to be the principal at Elfrida Elementary, replacing Tori Meyer, who began the previous year, and Allison Thomison, who finished the school year as principal.
Elfrida Elementary, a kindergarten through eighth grade school, has a student enrollment of 109 students and 18 full-time staff which includes nine teachers, bus drivers, yard crew and other positions.
Valley Union has a student enrollment of 100 students and 15 teachers and five full-time staff employees.
Price, who had been working at A+ Charter Schools in Phoenix, says he is glad to be back after earning his bachelor’s degree from Northern Arizona University in political science, his masters in educational leadership/principalship from Arizona State University, and working with the Arizona Army National Guard as a motor transport operator. After two tours in Iraq, he was medically retired in 2010 and began teaching junior high social studies. He said he moved into an administrative role as a dean of students and academic advisor before taking his latest position.
“I am a firm believer in the belief that all students can achieve and grow. I look forward to meeting and working with you to help Elfrida Elementary become the best school it can be,” Price said, calling the principal position his “dream job.”
“This was a good opportunity to come back to my roots and get away from the city. I want to show the students of Elfrida that it is a big world out there and you can go and do a lot of things and come back.”
Price is taking over a school that had disappointing test scores a year ago.
“Our scores are indicative of not turning in some paperwork to the state of Arizona on time,” he said. “That was in the past. I’m planning on moving forward with the future. We’re going to pay attention to those deadlines and make sure things are done on time.”
Price says he also plans on bringing vex robotics and E-Sports to the elementary school.
“Mr. Garcia and I have had a lot of conversations and there are some things, some ideas that we both have from the city that we know will work here,” he said. “It’s just nobody has brought them here yet.”
Garcia still has family in Douglas and resides there, too. Prior to coming to Valley Union, he spent 15 years as a principal in the Saddle Mountain Unified School District in Tonopah. He says he was aware of Valley Union having done some consultant work with Hart.
Garcia says Valley Union’s assessment grades are not a reflection on the teaching staff, which he says is experienced and has low turnover.
“We’re looking at coming in and bringing some stability to the administration and bring in some ideas and programs that will get the students, parents and community excited and bring some school pride back,” he said. “We want to get everyone excited about what we’re doing.”
Garcia and Price said they are still dealing with the effects of COVID-19 because of the learning loss that was experienced.
“We’re back to basics, back to in-person learning,” Garcia said. “We’re still trying to figure out how to address the learning loss that happened.”
“We have some gaps to bridge for sure due to that learning loss that happened during COVID,” Price said. “What I am striving for this year is not so much looking for those students to ‘pass the test’ but what I have instilled in my team is that I am looking for growth. Take them from where they’re at and make them better students. My goal for this year is growth. To grow these students as much as possible and to start eating into that gap.
“I can’t fill a two-year gap in three months, but I can start to eat away at it with good education, new programs and really paying attention to the data and what it’s telling us. My goal for these students is by the time they get to Valley (Union) there is no more COVID gap.”
Garcia and Price came into their positions not having known one another. They say it’s strange how quickly they’ve bonded.
“We are very aligned philosophically, educationally,” Price said. “We’re working together very well, I feel. We’re making joint decisions on a lot of things.”
“We met each other for the first time, day one on the job,” Garcia said. “It’s interesting how it’s worked out. We’re almost on the same page. It’s kind of weird that we’re so aligned on what we want to do here. It’s refreshing.”
Elfrida Elementary offers volleyball, boys and girls basketball and track. Price said he is looking at possibly adding more sports but that’s still down the road.
Valley Union offers football, volleyball, boys and girls basketball, wrestling, baseball, softball and track.
“We’re talking to the students about what other sports we may not have or that have tried but were not successful,” Garcia said. “One of the sports we’re looking at is soccer.”
Price announced he is hosting “Coffee with the Principal” at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, which will be open to the public.
There is also an open house scheduled for Valley Union and Elfrida Elementary scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be free hot dogs, local vendors and a bounce house.
“I’m hoping to get things turned around down here,” Price said. “That’s a big concern right now within Elfrida. There is a perception out there that things are worse than what they are. I need to get that changed and get that positive outlook back on Elfrida.”