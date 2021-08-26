Elfrida FFA announces its new officers

The 2021-22 Elfrida FFA officer team includes: Back row, from left, Kohan Evans, AJ Vasquez and Luis Enriquez. Front row, from left, Jazmyn Garcia, Valerie De La Cruz, Brooke White, Jacque Ashburner and Micha Ashburner.
ELFRIDA — The Elfrida Future Farmers of America Officer Team was provided opportunities for students to write goals, develop leadership skills, work as a team and plan for the 2021-22 school year at Valley Union High School during its annual leadership retreat in Pinetop earlier this summer.
Prior to the retreat, officers for the upcoming year were selected by a nominating committee to lead the Elfrida FFA chapter. Brooke White was selected president; Valerie De La Cruz, vice president; Luis Enriquez, treasurer; Micha Ashburner, secretary; Jazmyn Garcia, reporter; Jacque Ashburner, historian; Kohan Evans, sergeant of arms; and Angel Vasquez, sentinel.
A few of the events the officers planned included the annual second-grade visit, the Greenhand banquet and the FFA Groove and Glam Dance.
The students are looking forward to a successful, enjoyable school year and appreciate all the support by the Elfrida and surrounding communities.
The FFA’s mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.