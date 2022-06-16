Elfrida FFA Represents Arizona at the National Land Judging Competition

ELFRIDA — The Elfrida Future Farmers of America soils team was among more than 700 FFA and 4-H members competing in the National Land Judging Contest in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, May 3-5.
Representing Arizona and VUHS in the Soils State Championships were Brooke White, Michaela Ashburner, Jacqueline Ashburner and Samuel Frazier.
To qualify for nationals, the 4-H and FFA participating teams must place among the top five teams at their state contest. The teams match skills in judging the adaptability of land for various purposes including farming, range management and homesite construction. During the first two of the three-day event, contestants are offered the opportunity to visit nearby practice sites to get acquainted with Oklahoma soils and their physical characteristics with information available from soil experts. The skills the teens test at the contest involve principles that can be valuable in career fields such as environmental and agricultural management, natural resource conservation and construction.
The land judging contest was created to motivate students to pursue careers in soil science. Students who prepare and compete in this contest learn to understand basic soil differences, know how soil properties affect crop growth, and realize the influence of land features on production and land protection.
The Elfrida FFA team placed 32nd out of 103 FFA teams across the U.S. Congratulations to the four Valley Union High School students who competed at this national event.
Submitted by Davida Noble, Valley Union High School agriculture instructor